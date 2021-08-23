South Africa: Ramaphosa - the Way Young South Africans Are Stepping Up in the Fight Against Covid-19 Fills Me With Hope and Pride

Called upon to be at the forefront in this defining moment in the life of our nation, our young citizens are meeting the vaccination challenge with enthusiasm and bravery.
Today, I want to speak to the young people of South Africa. Young people are turning out in impressive numbers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This fills me with great pride. Over half a million South Africans enrolled on the day that registration for over-18s opened.
The young people of our country are giving us all hope that an end to this time of hardship is within our sights.
As I watched young people being interviewed while queueing at vaccination centres I was impressed by their enthusiasm and excitement. Most of all I was impressed by their knowledge about the vaccine, how it can protect, and why it is necessary.
I heard young men and women speaking of the need to protect those at risk in their communities. I read a post online by a young person urging those who follow her on social media to take heed of the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, when young people died unnecessarily because they believed false stories that were then circulating that...