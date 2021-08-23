Zimbabwe: Sarupinda Yet to Get Into Action, Katsande in Sekhukune Debut

FORMER CAPS United midfielder Blessing Sarupinda could be made to wait a little bit longer before he makes his debut in the South African Premiership football after he was not included in the Sekhukune United squad for the opening games at the weekend.

The 22-year-old moved to the Supa Disk last month after he was scouted during the recent COSAFA Cup held in the Eastern Cape in South Africa.

BabinaNoko, as Sekhukune United are affectionately known, lost 0-1 to Chippa United at Makhulong Stadium on the opening day of the championship campaign.

Sarupinda, who earlier this year was linked with a move to a third-tier club in Portugal, is looking to settle in South Africa.

Fellow Zimbabweans at the club, goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and midfielder Willard Katsande, were in action while Talent Chawapihwa was not.

Katsande played for 78 minutes and with a bit of luck, could have been on the target had he directed his effort well after he found a loose ball while in a good position.

This was his first game since his departure from Kaizer Chiefs, a club he had spent a decade with and established legendary status.

The South African Premiership kicked-off over the weekend and some Zimbabweans players were in the mix on the first day of league action.

There was a DStv Premiership debut for the 21-year-old Douglas Mapfumo. He signed a three-year contract with Cape Town City without having kicked a ball, in the domestic league.

Mapfumo has been with Legends Academy, for the past four years. Last year he spent the year on loan, at South African First Division side, Cape Umoya.

Mapfumo played the entire 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United for whom George Chigova and Kuda Mahachi started on the bench while Onismor Bhasera operated at left-back.

Mapfumo produced a shot from 35 yards but slightly missed the target and flew over the bar.

Knox Mutizwa's Golden Arrows started on a positive note beating Maritzburg 2-1 in a KwaZulu/ Natal derby.

Arrows forward Michael Gumede started in attack instead of the Warriors striker.

Mutizwa came on from the bench and could have scored the third goal for his team, a curling shot that was saved by the Team of Choice goalie.

Warriors' defender Devine Lunga, who moved to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, was not part of the team which beat Amazulu 1-0 at Loftus Stadium on Friday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Washington Arubi and his Marumo Gallants began their 2021/2022 campaign on a losing note. Marumo were beaten 2-0 by Baroka. Arubi was in goals.

The number of Zimbabwean players plying their trade across Limpopo has reduced significantly due to a number of reasons. Some players are joining other leagues such as Tanzania and Zambia while a large chunk is also playing in European lower leagues, having been born or grew up abroad.

Some are still club hunting and yet to find new bases.

The Warriors' duo of Ovidy Karuru and Evans Rusike is still club hunting.

Rusike was off-loaded by SuperSport United at the end of last season after a subdued stint that was blighted by injuries.

Karuru, who has a one-year contract with Black Leopards, parted ways with the side following the team's relegation.

The 32-year-old has had a rough time, in the last two years, as he had to move to three teams in South Africa.

Inactivity in our local league also meant just one or two players made secured moves.