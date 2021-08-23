Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Claim Lead Over Thailand

MODESTER Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano played some fine innings to help Zimbabwe regain their lead in the ongoing unofficial One Day International series against Thailand at Takashinga Sports Club yesterday.

The pair put up a 106-run partnership for the second wicket as Zimbabwe breezed to a five-wicket win over the visitors. They now lead the four-match series 2-1.

Zimbabwe won the toss yesterday and put the visitors in to bat first. However, the Thais lost regular wickets and managed to put 189/7 on the board, thanks largely to an unbeaten 100 from their captain, Naruemol Chaiwai.

The hosts did not encounter much trouble in the chase as they coasted to 192 runs for the loss of five wickets. They reached the target with 39 balls remaining.

The series was delicately balanced after the hosts, who had won the opening match by seven wickets, had suffered a 22-run defeat in the second game on Friday.

Zimbabwe failed to chase 229 runs in that game and yesterday they managed to restrict their opponents to a manageable target, with Josephine Nkomo taking 3/42 from 10 overs while Nomvelo Sibanda also bowled 10 overs and had figures of 2/48.

The Thais lost the first two wickets for nought. Nkomo had Thailand in trouble as early as the second over after claiming the wickets of Suleeporn Laomi (0) and Wongpaka Liengprasert (0) two deliveries apart.

Sibanda then joined in the party when she dismissed Nattaya Boochatham (0) to send Thailand reeling at 11/3 after 4.3 overs.

They had only added one run for the fourth wicket when Nannapat Koncharoenkai (1) was trapped lbw by Nkomo. Sibanda then accounted for Natthakan Chantham (10) and Thailand had lost five wickets for 15 runs by the time they completed the ninth over.

However, there was some resistance from Sornnarin Tippoch who scored 23 runs from 81 balls before the visiting captain ensured her team batted through the overs and posted a respectable total with her unbeaten 100 runs. Chaiwai hit 12 fours but the damage had already been done by the Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe suffered a big setback when they began the chase following the loss of the wicket of Ashley Ndiraya (0). However, Mupachikwa (52) combined with Mugeri-Tiripano (54) to rebuild the innings and hand Zimbabwe the edge they needed in this contest.

Captain Mary-Anne Musonda also weighed in with a handy 47 runs from 46 balls while Christabel Chatonzwa contributed 22 runs.

Both teams are using the series as part of their preparations for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournaments.

The two sides will meet in the last one-day match tomorrow at the same venue. They will then face off in the T20 series set to begin this Friday.

RESULT:

Thailand 189/7 after 50 overs (Chaiwai 100*, Tippoch 27; Nkomo 3/42, Sibanda 2/48) lost to Zimbabwe 192/5 in 43.3 overs (Mugeri-Tiripano 54, Mupachikwa 52; Laomi 2/31, Maya 1/21) by 5 wickets