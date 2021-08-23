Zimbabwe: Zakaria Courts Arts Centre Partners

Legendary sungura musician Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria is looking for partners to support his Nicholas Zakaria Arts Centre (NIZA) project in Chitungwiza.

Widely known as the Senior Lecturer in music circles for his penchant to nurture musicians, Zakaria told The Herald Arts that he was confident the arts centre would be a success.

He said he will need the right support and partners to see it through.

"I am one person who believes in collective success. I have seen it all in the music industry, but I would be a lot happier if I am to leave a legacy of arts development through the centre.

"The land to build the arts centre is there and the plan is out, thanks to one of our partners, LoneStar Construction, who designed everything. We now need the financial and material support to get the project off the ground"

Zakaria bemoaned the lockdown which has made it difficult to work and fund-raise for the arts centre, but remained hopeful the project will be a success.

"The pandemic has made it difficult for us to organise any fundraising initiatives, let alone perform, but we are hopeful things will work out," he said.

"We are opening our doors to partners and sponsors that believe in this noble initiative to come through with any possible support. No support is too big or little in this venture."

The left-handed lead guitarist was given 4 000 square metres by Chitungwiza Town Council for the arts centre and he is hopeful that he will complete the construction with the necessary partner support.

"I am grateful to Chitungwiza Town Council for availing the land for this project. It really means a lot to me and I am grateful for the relationship I have with them.

"I have been a goodwill ambassador for the council and I was really happy when they availed the land for the project which I believe will contribute to the development of the local arts and create employment."

The plan for the centre comes complete with various facilities including an auditorium, lecture rooms, studio space and offices that can be taken up by service providers to make the centre a complete creative and business hub.

"We want this arts centre to be a complete creative and business hub, hence we have made sure the plan factors in all those components.

"The arts centre will be a one-stop place for all the music needs and services of our clients and beneficiaries."

Zakaria who has nurtured some of the big names in Zimbabwean music, thanked the goodwill and support from Government even amidst the challenging situation brought by Covid-19.

"We are really grateful for the support and goodwill from Government even amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown," said Zakaria.

"Last week we had a very fruitful engagement with the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Art and Recreation, Honourable Tino Machakaire, who gave us words of encouragement and support towards this plausible initiative. With such support we will definitely go far."

Zakaria is one of the few yesteryear artistes who has managed to remain relevant thanks to a professional approach to his work.

"We are professionals and we are working with Esteem Communications, a brand management agency that helps with strategic thinking in our work," he said.

"We are open to partnerships and our brand has remained visible and relevant even with the Covid-19 limitations."

The affable musician has also worked with various upcoming musicians across genres around Zimbabwe giving them exposure, and is expected to travel to South Africa for a collaboration with a Zimbabwean artiste based there.

"We have continued to support and nurture talent and we are really humbled by the feedback," said Zakaria.

"Khiama Boys is a fully professional brand and we are hoping to capitalise on our approach to business as we nurture talent.

"We are working on a collabo with a Zimbabwean musician based in South Africa, and we will travel there soon."