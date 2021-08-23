Zimbabwe: Gallery Displays Covid-Themed Works

Visual artists across the country have responded with impressive Covid-19 themed artworks that are now being exhibited at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Harare.

The exhibition, which was opened last week, has magnificent work, both in two and three dimensions.

It shows a diverse view point of "Masked", which was the theme put forward by the gallery and its corporate sponsors, Morgan and Co Investment Bank.

Some of the outstanding 2D work came from Tafara Magumise, Prudence Chimutuwa and Talent Kapadza who were awarded first, second and third place respectively.

Also to note were amazing artworks from Mukudzei Muzondo, Keith Zenda and Pritchard Chirume whose paintings were highly recommended by the adjudication team.

In 3D, Agrippa Tirigu scooped the first prize, while Terrence Musekiwa and Clive Mukucha were on second and third place respectively. It was Musekiwa who was highly commended for entering the competition despite being one of the visual artists to represent Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale next year.

"The exhibition saw entries from both first time and seasoned exhibitors alike, but I would like to note the participation of Terrence Musekiwa who has been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale," said NGZ director Raphael Chikukwa.

"This is one of the oldest and most respected biennale, but his selection did not deter him from entering the masked exhibition."

Musekiwa's fusing of stone sculpture and found objects is amazing. His father took his award on his behalf as he has returned to his European base.

Third placed Mukuch's installation was also very impressive.

A combination of different found objects, the work expressed the important interrelation of the modern health, religious and cultural sectors and how they can leave people on a stretcher or dead if some view go unchecked and uncorrected.

NGZ board chair Dr Solomon Guramatunhu applauded the support received from Morgan and Co over the past three years.

"Artspiration: Masked is the third edition of Morgan & Company's in-roads exhibition into local Visual Art," he said. "The securities firm presents this exhibition to appreciate the sector, with themes that new emerging artists can interpret in different media.

"With the events of 2020 that have changed the way we conduct things; 'Masked' serves as an all-encompassing means to zoom in on the worlds as it stands today."

Dr Guramatunhu said the exhibition provided a ray of hope even when the art sector had been suffering from effects of Covd-19.

"The severe effects of the coronavirus left a dent on everyday activities in all sectors and industries, visual art was not spared from this scourge, with losses in the arts administrative and art practice being hit hard," he said.

"Throughout the hardship cast upon us by the virus, and the darkness that canopied us, a ray of light shone and hope for the future, each of these artists finding some inspiration and conveying it through sculpture and painting to result in the insightful exhibition that we are to view here this afternoon."

Dr Guramatunhu called on corporates to emulate Morgan and Co in supporting art.