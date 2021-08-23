Zimbabwe: Man Dies in Road Fight

TWO men who were fighting in the middle of a road were on Saturday night hit by a vehicle, resulting in one dying while the other was seriously injured.

The injured man was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

"We are investigating a case whereby one man was killed while the other one sustained serious head injuries," he said. "They were fighting along Main Street, opposite Chinyaradzo Children's Home yesterday (Saturday) at around 2145 hours.

"During the process, they were knocked down by a Mercedes Benz and they landed on the windscreen of the vehicle."

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were still to establish the identities of the two men and to also notify their relatives.

He urged the public to obey Covid-19 regulations that restrict movement from 6:30pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, police on Friday recovered two bodies of newly-born babies which were wrapped in a black plastic bag at the intersection of First Street and Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare's city centre.