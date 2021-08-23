Tanzania: President Samia Issues Directives to New Appointees

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday issued strong directives to the newly sworn in Judiciary executive officer, three envoys and Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces (TPDF) Chief of Staff.

She issued the directives at State House shortly after swearing in the new Judiciary boss Elisante Ole Gabriel and TPDF's chief of staff Lieutenant General Mathew Mkingule.

Others are Tanzania envoy to the US Elsie Sia Kanza and her Italian and Turkey counterparts Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Yakub Hassan Mohamed respectively.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan told Prof Ole Gabriel that he was facing the responsibility of dispensing justice to Tanzanians and addressing the challenge of congestions in prisons.

"Being the head of public service in the Judiciary, you are responsible for improving working environment, the welfare and ensuring duties are executed diligently and ethically," she said.

She said Prof Ole Gabriel was also supposed to effectively and efficiently supervise reforms undertaken by the Judiciary through construction and rehabilitation of the high court, resident magistrate and district court facilities.