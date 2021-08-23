Tunisia Takes Delivery of 20,000 Litres of Oxygen From Italy

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery Saturday in Radés of 20,000 litres of oxygen from Italy, as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi, acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Senior Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of the Permanent Secretariat of the National Security Council Admiral Abderraouf Atallah, Director General of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and charge d'affaires at Italy's embassy to Tunisia Tommaso Sansoni were present.