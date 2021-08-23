Tunisia Takes Delivery of 20,000 Litres of Oxygen From Italy

21 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery Saturday in Radés of 20,000 litres of oxygen from Italy, as part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi, acting Health Minister Ali Mrabet, Senior Adviser to the President of the Republic in charge of the Permanent Secretariat of the National Security Council Admiral Abderraouf Atallah, Director General of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and charge d'affaires at Italy's embassy to Tunisia Tommaso Sansoni were present.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X