Tunis/Tunisia — The 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo will see the participation of 4,400 athletes, including 26 Tunisians. The event is slated to be held on August 24-September 5.

Tunisia will be represented by 14 women and 12 men athletes who will compete for the first time, since Seoul 1988 Games, in 3 disciplines, (athletics, table tennis and triathlon).