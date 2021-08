Africa: Togo - Duarte's List to Face Senegal and Namibia

Appointed last May, Paulo Duarte has finally signed his contract as Togo's Head coach. As soon as he was presented, he also issued his first list of players to face Senegal and Namibia in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™.

A great classic for this first list of the Portuguese technician. From goalkeeper Barcola to striker Laba via Dakonam, Eninful and Floyd Ayité.

6 local players have been named including Marouf Tchakei who signed up for AS Vita Club in DR Congo. The new kid on the team is Frédéric Ananou from Paderborn in Germany.

Les Eperviers (Sparrowhawks) will face Senegal on September 1 in Thiès, before hosting Namibia on September 5 in Lomé.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Moubarak Aigba (Sofapaka, Kenya), Malcolm Barcola (Lyon, France), Wassiou Ouro-Gneni (ASCK)

Defenders: Adoul-Halimou Sama (ASKO), Dakonam Djene (Getafe, Spain), Kangnivi Amatchoutchoui (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Gustave Akueson (FC Versailles, France), Adewale Olufade (Manama Club, Bahrain), Klousseh Agbozo (Olympique Béja, Tunisia), Moussa Bilal (AS Togo Port), Youssifou Atte (WAFA, Ghana), Frédéric Ananou (Paderborn, Germany)

Midfielders: Bilali Akoro (AS OTR), Kossivi Amededjisso, Floyd Ayité (Valenciennes, France), Henritsè Eninful (FC Lahti, Finland), Ougadja Mani (ASCK), Marouf Tchakei (ASKO).

Forwards : Ihlas Bebou (Hoffenheim, Germany), David Henen (Grenoble, France), Gilles Sunu (Châteauroux, France), Kevin Denkey (Cercle Bruges, Belgium), Kodjo Laba (Al-Aïn, United Arab Emirates), Serge Nyuiadzi (Suduva, Lithuania), Fessou Placca (Al-Tadamon, Kuwait), Richard Nane (Hafia, Guinea).

Waiting List

· Paroussie Atissou (ASCK), Vigninou Agbagla (ASKO)

· Loïc Bessile (Bordeaux, France), Walid Yacoubou (Hartford, USA), Marvin Senaya (Strasbourg, France), Lorenz Assignon (Rennes, France), Yendoutie Balgou (ASCK)

· Jean-Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg, France), Roger Aholou (US Monastir, Tunisia)

· Lalawele Atakora (Syrianska, Sweden), Elom Nya-Vedji, Ismail Ouro-Agoro (ASCK), Peniel Mlapa (Al Ittihad Kalba, United Arab Emirates), Thibault Klidje (Bordeaux, France)