South Africa: Promoting Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Before Equitable Access for All Is Unethical

The avarice and unethical behaviour of Big Pharma, with the complicity of several governments in the Global North, is entrenching vaccine nationalism, deepening vaccine inequity and aggravating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louis Reynolds is a paediatrician, now retired from his job as an intensive care specialist at the Red Cross Children's Hospital and the University of Cape Town.

Pharmaceutical companies are putting pressure on EU countries and the US to authorise booster vaccinations against Covid-19 for people who are already fully vaccinated. These marketing campaigns go against the World Health Organisation (WHO) call to halt boosters in favour of the unvaccinated. Several countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, the UAE and the US will soon make boosters available to segments of their populations.

The pharmaceutical companies insist that boosters are necessary because vaccination immunity wanes over time, leading to a risk of reinfection. This may be true to some extent, but in a world of unnecessarily extreme vaccine scarcity and inequity, where most people have not yet had their first dose, the push to give boosters to already immunised people raises important moral and ethical questions.

A recent opinion piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association takes...