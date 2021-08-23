Nigeria: Jos Killings - Abia Govt. to Evacuate Over 200 Students

Following the killing of 22 Muslim travelers, and subsequent killing of students of the University of Jos, the Abia state Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Monday, ordered the evacuation of students of Abia origin back to the state.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Information, Abia State, opined: "Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dispatched a team led by his Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Mr Chibuzo Ndom, to the University of Jos, Plateau State, to evacuate students of Abia origin who are currently stranded as a result of the recent violence and subsequent closure of the institution.

"The contingent from Abia which includes security personnel are expected to ensure the safe return of the over 200 students of Abia origin back to the state capital, Umuahia, where the evacuees will be welcomed by the Governor".

Recall that despite the dusk-down curfew imposed, by the Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, violence continued especially with the killings of some students of the University of Jos.

In view of the reported killings, the university management, announced the suspension of academic activities and advised students to vacate hostel and return to their various homes.