Rwanda, Mozambique Forces Battle, Dislodge Insurgents From Mbau

Rwandan and Mozambican forces on Friday seized another key insurgents' stronghold after a fierce battle in the forest around Mbau, in Cabo Delgado Province.

The joint forces fought and eventually repulsed the insurgents in Mozambique's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado from their new hideouts - more than 50 kilometres away, in Mbau.

This comes after the joint forces on August 8 dislodged the terrorists from Mocimboa da Praia, a key Mozambican port city that had been the headquarters of the Islamic State-linked terrorist group in Cabo Delgado Province since 2015.

After fleeing from Mocimboa da Praia, the terrorists moved further southwards into the thick forests of Mbau where the joint forces pursued them.

About five kilometres from Mbau town, the joint forces encountered about 80 to 100 insurgents and battled them fiercely. The insurgents lost 11 fighters and lots of arms and ammunition before taking flight once again.

On their way, the insurgents cut huge trees and used them for blocking the main roads so as to delay the joint forces' advance.

Rwandan and Mozambican forces continue to pursue the terrorists intent on dislodging them from all their remaining few areas of operation, especially the areas called Siri I and Siri II.

Earlier, before the capture of Mbau, Brigadier Xavier Antonio, a senior Mozambican military officer involved in the operations, urged local communities to remain vigilant because the security situation is not yet fully stable. He noted that it was just the beginning of the opening of the corridor which would enable their return.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government of Rwanda on August 18 indicated that it is inclined to continue to collaborate with the government of Mozambique as well as other partners in the next phases of stabilisation and development after Rwandan and Mozambican troops recently repulsed insurgents from key areas of the Cabo Delgado Province.

On July 9, the government of Rwanda, at the request of Maputo, deployed 1,000 troops to Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilise the area and restore the authority of the state.

Rwandan troops were sent to work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

After the insurgents' main stronghold was captured, more than 90 percent of the Province is now free save for very few "pockets" where operations to wipe out the terrorists are now focused.

Cabo Delgado Province has 16 districts but only four including Palma and Mocimboa da Praia were affected by the insurgents.