Rwanda: Reconciliation Commission Mourns Unity Champion Who Fought Genocide Perpetrators

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) has paid tribute to Damien Gatoyire, who was awarded with 'Umurinzi w'igihango' title in 2019.

Gatoyire passed on early this week amd was laid to rest on Saturday, August 21.

He was accredited for his outstanding work to fight against the Genocide against Tutsi 1994.

NURC, on Friday, stated in a tweet "We are saddened by the death of Damien Gatoyire, may he rest in peace that he fought for. Strength to his family and may others rise to walk in his footsteps."

According to Fidele Ndayisaba, Executive Secretary of NURC, the deceased died of illness which was not disclosed.

Gatoyire was the then Executive secretary of Gasange sector in Gatsibo District who fought against genocide perpetrators from Murambi and Gicumbi.

People can learn a lot from his heroic acts of protecting the community and fighting against any form of division, Ndayisaba said "he was a good example that a leader can teach his subordinates to follow the right path."

"Gatoyire had been able to encourage people in Gasange sector to mitigate the killing of Tutsis in that area, he even went to Lake Muhazi and removed all boats to not be used by perpetrators to attack them."

The late Catholic priest Ubald Rugirangoga was also one of 'Abarinzi b'Igihango' that passed on in March this year.

'Umurinzi w'Igihango' is a campaign aimed at knowing and recognizing people who performed or are still performing outstanding deeds in restoring unity and reconciliation among Rwandans.

The initiative was launched in 2015 by Unity Club Intwararumuri in collaboration with NURC, two years after initiating the 'Ndi Umunyarwanda' program (I am Rwandan).

According to NURC, an "Umurinzi w'Igihango" is any Rwandan citizen or foreigner who abode by the Rwandan values such as patriotism, integrity, truth, humility, tolerance, impartiality, fairness and who fights against segregation, genocide ideology and genocicide.

Umurinzi w'Igihango can be accredited to a living or deceased person.