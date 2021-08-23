Egypt: PM Inspects Al-Mahmoudiya Axis Highway Project 2 in Alexandria

21 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli continued Saturday 21/08/2021 his follow-up tour to check the progress of some road development in Alexandria.

Accompanied by the minister of local development, the governors of Alexandria and Beheira, and the deputy head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Madbouli moved from El-Tameer Axis to Al-Mahmoudiya axis highway connecting Alexandria with a number of neighboring governorates.

The premier emphasized the importance of these road projects, which are in full swing, to facilitate the movement of people and goods, thus contributing to driving investments, creating more jobs and revitalizing the country's economy, Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said in a statement.

Al-Mahmoudiya axis extends over about 55 km, with five traffic lanes in each direction, covering four main sectors, including the towns of Kafr El-Dawar, Abu Hummus, and Zawyet Ghazal in Beheira Governorate.

The second part of Al-Mahmoudiya axis project Madbouli inspected today in Kafr El-Dawar is about 90 per cent complete, the spokesman added.

Madbouli was also briefed on the efforts under way to remove all encroachments hindering the project progress.

About EGP 141.225 million has been disbursed so far to compensate residents affected by the mega road development project.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X