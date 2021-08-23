Egypt: PM Inspects Al-Mahmoudiya Axis Highway Project 2 in Alexandria

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli continued Saturday 21/08/2021 his follow-up tour to check the progress of some road development in Alexandria.

Accompanied by the minister of local development, the governors of Alexandria and Beheira, and the deputy head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, Madbouli moved from El-Tameer Axis to Al-Mahmoudiya axis highway connecting Alexandria with a number of neighboring governorates.

The premier emphasized the importance of these road projects, which are in full swing, to facilitate the movement of people and goods, thus contributing to driving investments, creating more jobs and revitalizing the country's economy, Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said in a statement.

Al-Mahmoudiya axis extends over about 55 km, with five traffic lanes in each direction, covering four main sectors, including the towns of Kafr El-Dawar, Abu Hummus, and Zawyet Ghazal in Beheira Governorate.

The second part of Al-Mahmoudiya axis project Madbouli inspected today in Kafr El-Dawar is about 90 per cent complete, the spokesman added.

Madbouli was also briefed on the efforts under way to remove all encroachments hindering the project progress.

About EGP 141.225 million has been disbursed so far to compensate residents affected by the mega road development project.