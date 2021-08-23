Egypt: PM - Ta'ameer Axis 'Free Artery' Linking Alex.'s Heart to Its Urban Sprawl

21 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted the importance of El Ta'ameer traffic axis as a "free artery" linking the heart of Alexandria coastal city with its current and future urban extension.

Following up work at the axis comes in tandem with the state's vision on expanding the construction of traffic axes, as the cornerstone of achieving development, added Madbouli during a visit to Alexandria Governorate on Saturday 21/08/2021.

The visit aims at following up the implementation of a number of service and development projects in the city, said Spokesman for the Cabinet Nader Saad.

The Premier inspected ongoing upgrade work at the axis and listened to a detailed explanation about it, added the spokesman.

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Sharaawy, Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif and Vice President of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority for the Northern Region Ahmed el Azazi accompanied Madbouli during the visit.

The axis is carried out at a length of 35 kilometers and included nine lanes in each direction.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X