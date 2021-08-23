Egypt's Non-Petroleum Exports Up to Dlrs 17.7 Bn in First Seven Months

Egypt's non-petroleum exports registered dlrs 17.701 billion during the first seven months of 2021 at a 22 percent rise in comparison with the corresponding period in 2020, Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea said.

In a statement on Saturday 21/08/2021, she attributed the rise to the efforts exerted by the government to support the sectors of production and exportation during the coronavirus crisis.

Egyptian exports rose in July by 4 percent to stand at dlrs 2.95 billion against dlrs 2.21 billion in July 2020.

Egyptian imports over the seven months went up by 11 percent to register dlrs 42.396 billion against dlrs 38.89 billion in 2020.

These figures came in a report issued by the General Organization for Import and Export Control (GOEIC).

The report said Egyptian exports to the EU stood at dlrs 5.574 billion during the seven months against dlrs 3.826 billion in the same period last year.

The report said that Egyptian exports to the Arab League recorded dlrs 5.356 billion against dlrs 5.491 billion in the same period last year, down 2 percent.

Egypt's exports to Africa - excluding Arab states - stood at 1.7 billion against dlrs 799 million in the same period last year, marking a 26 percent uptick.

Egypt's exports to the US registered dlrs 1.290 billion against 854 million in the same period last year, marking a 51 percent rise.