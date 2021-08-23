Rwanda: Former Minister Joseph Habineza Dies at Age 56

Former sports, youth and culture minister Joe Habineza passed away Friday, August 20, in Nairobi, Kenya, according to sources.

Habineza, who would turn 57 on October 3, died at a hospital where he had been rushed to by his brother Jonas Habumuremyi on August 18.

According to Habumuremyi, Habineza had been expected to be discharged from hospital Friday but his condition suddenly deteriorated before breathing his last.

Family sources say the former minister had travelled to Nairobi to check on his friends and family.

Habineza, who was fondly known as Joe, was the Minister of Youth and Sports from 2005 to 2011, before he was reappointed the Minister of Sports and Culture in July 2014 - a position he held until February 2015. Between the two stints, he served as Rwanda's ambassador to Nigeria.

After leaving the cabinet, he went on to do several things in the private sector, including working as a top executive at an insurance company.

He and his wife had just recently celebrated their 33 years of marriage.

The sudden death of Habineza triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media.

REST IN PEACE Amb. Habineza Joseph "Joe", former Rwanda Sports Minister We appreciate your support on Tour du Rwanda. #RIPJOE pic.twitter.com/bPRXAfkrUj

- Tour du Rwanda 🇷🇼🚴🏾 (@tour_du_Rwanda) August 20, 2021

Former sport and culture Minister, Joseph Habineza passed on this Friday. He was 56. pic.twitter.com/Wo1uDNkGye

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) August 20, 2021

Rest in perfect peace Minister @JoeHabineza .May God comfort and strengthen your loved ones.🙏🏿💔

- Doris (@DodoPicard) August 20, 2021

Sadenned by the pass away of Joe Habineza, May Your Soul Rest In Eternal Peace. The Sport family will always remember you. pic.twitter.com/tShvbtU6oi

- SHEMA - M. Didier (@SMDidier1) August 20, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to Joe Habineza's family. We will always treasure the memories of your simplicity and warmth. Your gentle soul will always be in our hearts. RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/b58hUrBWpd

- Fred Mufulukye (@Fredrwanda) August 20, 2021