South Africa: Smart Management of Aphelele Fassi Will Pay Dividends for Springboks in Future

analysis

After a wait, Sharks player Aphelele Fassi joined the Springboks - and on his first outing he made quite a splash.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Aphelele Fassi began his Test career with a bang when he scored a try with his first touch of the ball against Georgia last month. More recently, the 23-year-old produced an influential attacking and aerial performance against Argentina in the first match of the Rugby Championship.

"Fassi is the real deal," Breyton Paulse told DM168 in the aftermath of South Africa's 32-12 victory. It's some endorsement from a former Bok winger who played 64 Tests and faced the likes of Jonah Lomu and Christian Cullen in their prime.

"He's just so mature and composed. Some players succumb to the pressure in the early stages of their Test career. [He] seems to embrace it - which is a sign of a special talent."

The back-three combination of Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi contributed massively to the World Cup title success in 2019 as well as a series victory against the British & Irish Lions earlier this month.

As the away Tests against Australia and New Zealand loom, however,...