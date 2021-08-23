South Africa: Smart Management of Aphelele Fassi Will Pay Dividends for Springboks in Future

22 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

After a wait, Sharks player Aphelele Fassi joined the Springboks - and on his first outing he made quite a splash.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Aphelele Fassi began his Test career with a bang when he scored a try with his first touch of the ball against Georgia last month. More recently, the 23-year-old produced an influential attacking and aerial performance against Argentina in the first match of the Rugby Championship.

"Fassi is the real deal," Breyton Paulse told DM168 in the aftermath of South Africa's 32-12 victory. It's some endorsement from a former Bok winger who played 64 Tests and faced the likes of Jonah Lomu and Christian Cullen in their prime.

"He's just so mature and composed. Some players succumb to the pressure in the early stages of their Test career. [He] seems to embrace it - which is a sign of a special talent."

The back-three combination of Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi contributed massively to the World Cup title success in 2019 as well as a series victory against the British & Irish Lions earlier this month.

As the away Tests against Australia and New Zealand loom, however,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X