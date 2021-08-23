South Africa: Rugby Championship in Limbo After New Zealand Drops a Bombshell

SA Rugby has put up its hand to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship after the tournament's immediate future was put in the balance when New Zealand unilaterally cancelled matches.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Springboks and Pumas rugby squads won't be leaving South Africa on 22 August as planned. They will remain in Gqeberha until a final decision on the future of the 2021 Rugby Championship is taken.

SA Rugby, one of the four partners in the Sanzaar alliance (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby), said it was willing to be the host to complete the schedule after it was thrown into turmoil on 20 August.

"Sanzaar announced that the latest outbreaks of Covid-19 in Australia and New Zealand had caused massive disruption to the match schedule for the tournament following the tightening of regulations placed on travel and quarantine by various state and national governments," an SA Rugby statement read.

"New Zealand announced that the planned matches against the Springboks in Auckland and Dunedin at the end of next month had been cancelled. And then, without informing their Sanzaar partners, [they] unilaterally issued a media release announcing they would not...