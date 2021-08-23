Kenya: JKIA Records an Increase in Visitor Arrivals in June - KNBS

Nairobi — The total number of visitors arriving through Jomo Kenyatta (JKIA) and Moi International Airports (MIA) increased from 33,888 persons in May 2021 to 48,532 persons in June 2021.

This is according to the latest data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics which also indicates that the number of passengers who landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) increased from 70,277 persons in May 2021 to 90,899 persons in June 2021.

"The number of passengers who embarked at JKIA by port of destination increased from 70,465 persons to 83,584 persons over the same period," the report notes.

KNBS also notes a drop in the total monthly throughput at the port of Mombasa from 3,030.93 thousand metric tonnes in May 2021 to 2,911.68 thousand metric tonnes in June 2021.

Steady rise

In May, KNBS also notes an increase in the number of visitor arrivals at JKIA and MIA.

The month saw the total number of visitors arriving through the two main airports increase from 30,887 persons in April 2021 to 33,888 persons in May 2021.

The number of passengers who landed at JKIA increased from 66,327 persons in April 2021 to 70,277 persons in May 2021, while Passengers who embarked at JKIA by port of destination decreased from 78,399 persons to 70,465 persons over the same period.

Total monthly throughput at the port of Mombasa rose from 2,850.82 thousand metric tonnes in April 2021 to 3,030.93 thousand metric tonnes in May 2021.

The increase comes at a time when a report by Deloitte has estimated that tourist arrivals declined by 78.4 percent in 2020 compared to the 2019 average.

According to the report, this was a 99.7 percent decline in earnings from Sh163.6 billion in 2019 to Sh0.5bn in 2020.

"This has left more than 1.1 million individuals employed in the sector in disarray," the report said.

In a research conducted by the Ministry of Tourism in June 2020, 81.3 percent of firms in the sector reported a significant reduction in the number of employees, 85.5 percent of firms reported the implementation of pay cuts while 81.9 percent of the firms reported implementation of unpaid leaves in 2020.

The decline in international tourism arrivals led to an abrupt and unprecedented drop in hotel demand that led to the closure of most hotels, consequently sending staff home on unpaid leave or worse, permanent dismissal.

According to Deloitte, the total loss in hotel room revenue for 2020 is estimated at USD 511 million.