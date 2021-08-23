Tunisia: FM, Libyan Counterpart Discuss Reopening of Border Crossings

21 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, on Friday, had a phone call with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mohammed El Mangoush.

They discussed reopening border crossings and resuming travel by land and air, in light of the measures taken by the two countries to combat the coronavirus, said a statement by the Ministry.

Jerandi assured his Libyan counterpart that the decision to keep the border crossings of Ras Jedir and Dehiba-Wazen with Libya closed is dictated by the health and epidemiological situation in Tunisia.

«Tunisia has taken precautionary measures to counter any possible infiltration of new mutated and highly transmissible variants of COVID-19,» he said.

The decision to lift travel restrictions between the two countries falls under the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus, he added, saying lifting the restrictions depends on the improvement of the epidemiological situation.»

The two ministers agreed to continue coordination, so as to monitor the evolution of the health situation and to act appropriately to prevent the spread of the virus.

