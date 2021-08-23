South Africa: Tokyo Paralympic Games - Team South Africa Hoping for an Improvement On Rio 2016 Medal Haul

22 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Many of Team South Africa's athletes are in good form for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A total of 34 athletes across seven sporting codes will attempt to improve on the 17 medals Team South Africa won at the Rio Paralympics five years ago.

Headlining the list is wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane (35), competing at her fourth Paralympics.

Montjane is confident that this will finally be her year after reaching the Wimbledon singles and doubles finals recently, although she finished as runner-up on both occasions.

"Wimbledon was a confidence boost and I'm looking forward to Tokyo," said Montjane. "I've always said in Tokyo I just want to aim for a medal - it doesn't matter which colour - and after my performance at Wimbledon I don't see why it's not attainable."

Eliphas Moripe (competing in his third Olympics), Mariska Venter who will partner with Montjane in the doubles event and veteran Leon Els (a wildcard entry) are also in the wheelchair tennis line-up.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc) Leon Fleiser will be Team SA's chef de mission and said they will do their best to ensure the athletes'...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X