South Africa: Tokyo Paralympic Games - Team South Africa Hoping for an Improvement On Rio 2016 Medal Haul

Many of Team South Africa's athletes are in good form for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A total of 34 athletes across seven sporting codes will attempt to improve on the 17 medals Team South Africa won at the Rio Paralympics five years ago.

Headlining the list is wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane (35), competing at her fourth Paralympics.

Montjane is confident that this will finally be her year after reaching the Wimbledon singles and doubles finals recently, although she finished as runner-up on both occasions.

"Wimbledon was a confidence boost and I'm looking forward to Tokyo," said Montjane. "I've always said in Tokyo I just want to aim for a medal - it doesn't matter which colour - and after my performance at Wimbledon I don't see why it's not attainable."

Eliphas Moripe (competing in his third Olympics), Mariska Venter who will partner with Montjane in the doubles event and veteran Leon Els (a wildcard entry) are also in the wheelchair tennis line-up.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc) Leon Fleiser will be Team SA's chef de mission and said they will do their best to ensure the athletes'...