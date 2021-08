Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of the coronavirus in Jendouba governorate in the last 24 hours, and 324 others tested positive for the virus.

The case tally is therefore up to 19,036, including 662 fatalities.

The death rate has decreased during the last period, coordinator of the monitoring committee at the Local Health Directorate Rachida Gharbi said; however, the transmission rate remains high in Jendouba.