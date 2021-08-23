Tunisia: Mahdia Sees Rise in Tourist Arrivals and Overnight Stays in July

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourist arrivals in the governorate of Mahdia saw a 55.7% increase in July, with the number of tourists reaching 26 thousand.

Tourist overnights increased 118%, to 92,500 in July 2021, Local Tourism Commissioner Mohamed Boujdaria told TAP.

The occupancy rate of local hotel units grew to 32% in July, he added.

Domestic tourism is in the lead in terms of the number of tourists having visited resorts in Mahdia (75% of the arrivals), followed by the Russians (6.3%) in July 2021.

The number of overnight stays went up 11.9% from August 1 to 10, reaching 52,386, according to the same source.

The average stay of Tunisians in Mahdia hotels has gone from 2.6 overnight stays to 3.1 this year against 10 overnight stays for foreign tourists.

Only 19 hotels among 31 operating in the governorate of Mahdia have reopened, since the spread of the COVID-19, Boujdaria added.