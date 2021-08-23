Tunisia: Coronavirus - 1,956,137 People Fully Vaccinated Until August 20

21 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry said Saturday 1,956,137 people were fully vaccinated until August 20 after 56,295 attended their appointments out of a total of 105,505 who received text message invites.

Figures show 1,365,266 people received two doses, while 306,650 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 284,221 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 4,891,225 doses administered from the start of the national campaign until August 20, there are 3,525,959 first shots and 1,365,266 boosters.

The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments reached 5,345,297 until August 20.

