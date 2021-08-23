Malawi: Undule Mwakasungula Condemns Brutal Killings in Karonga

Renowned and fearless human rights activist and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) board member, Undule Mwakasungula, has condemned brutal killings and mob justice being perpetrated against people suspected of practicing witchcraft in Karonga.

Mwakasungula has since pleaded with Paramount Chief Kyungu of Chitipa and Karonga to use his authority to end mob justice in the two districts and beyond.

He has also urged the media to assume a bigger role in raising awareness on witchcraft laws.

Mwakasungula was in Karonga on Friday where he held an interface meeting Paramount Chief Kyungu in the morning before interacting with journalists from Tuntufye FM, Radio Dinosaur, Maravi Post, Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Malawi News Agency (MANA), Rainbow Television and Nation Publications Limited in the afternoon.

He also held talks with the Officer In-Charge for Karonga Police Station where he asked why there has been no arrest five days after the mob brutally killed Mike Mwaighogha on suspicion that he had killed his brother through magic.

The renowned human rights activist bemoaned lack of seriousness by the law enforcement agencies who have failed to swiftly arrest perpetrators of the mob, saying the reluctance is promoting lawlessness, anarchy and impunity that if left unchecked will set a bad precedence and make the country hard to govern.

Mwakasungula demanded that investigations be expedited and that perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted.

"In the modern democracy, everyone has the right to life. The barbaric act tortured and divided the families of the Mwaighoghas more," he said., adding that the root cause of suspecting others of practising witchcraft is poverty and jealous.

He also called on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to speak against brutal killings of people suspected of practicing witchcraft just the way he condemned the killings of people living with albinism.

Mwakasungula has also recommended that there should be a review of Witchcraft Law of 1911, saying there is need to move with time by reviewing archaic laws.