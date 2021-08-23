Angola Qualify for Second Phase of Chess Olympiad

Luanda — Mixed-gender national chess team Sunday qualified for the second phase of online Olympiad, leading the group C, with 22 points.

Disputing the four rounds, in the third phase of the event, Angola beat Ethiopia 6-0 (8th round), Cyprus 5-1 (9th), Sudan 6-0 (10th) and Jersey 6-0 (11th).

The fourth phase starts on Friday (27) with the first three classified from each of the five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the fourth best placed in the general classification.

In addition to Angola, Cyprus and Ethiopia also qualified for the second phase of the group C with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

In the last edition, Angola reached the following stage, having been eliminated due to the technical grounds arising from internet failures.

The competition is organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).