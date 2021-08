Tunis/Tunisia — MP Lotfi Ali was arrested on Saturday in a house in Lafayette neighbourhood in Tunis, said spokesperson for the Directorate General of the National Guard Houcemeddine Jebabli.

Jebabli told TAP Lotfi Ali is the subject of three wanted notices issued by the central directorate of the fight against economic and financial crimes in El Aouina.

He faces charges of fraud, financial and administrative corruption, money laundering, illicit enrichment and conflict of interest.