Egypt: The 11th International Theater Without Fund Festival

The 11th International Theater without Fund Festival will start on Sunday evening, at the Anfoushi Culture Palace, and will be held from 22 to 26 August 2021, under the name of the artist Ashraf Zaki, with the participation of 7 Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Libya, Oman, Jordan, Palestine and Syria.

The festival is held under the patronage of Dr. Enas Abdel Dayem, Minister of Culture, and with logistical support from the General Authority for Culture Palaces headed by the artist Hisham Atwa, the Artistic House of Theater headed by the artist Ismail Mokhtar, affiliated to the Cultural Production Affairs Sector headed by the artist Khaled Galal, and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina headed by Dr. Mustafa Al-Feki, and the sector of foreign cultural relations headed by a. Sabri Saeed.

Festival venues

The festival will be held in the theaters of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina under the auspices of the Arts Center in the library, the Lycée El Horreya theater, the headquarters of the Alexandria theater group run by the artist Mohamed Morsi, and the Al Anfoushi Culture Palace Theater run by the artist Amani Ali Awad, affiliated to the West and Central Delta Cultural Region headed by Ahmed Darwish.

