Egypt: AFEA Chairman, Cairo University President Inspect NNCI

22 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA) Staff Major General Ehab el-Far and Cairo University President Mohamed Othman el-khosht inspected Sunday work flow at the New National Cancer Institute (NNCI) 500 500 in Sheikh Zayed, 6th of October, Giza.

The project's 145,000 meter square campus is being implemented by Cairo University under the patronage of President Abdel Fatah El Sisi.

The president has directed allocating EGP 3,5 bn of the higher education budget to be channeled into implementing the institution, that is set to be ready for receiving patients within the coming two years, with a view to assuaging sufferings of cancer patients and providing a high-level treatment facility equipped with the latest equipment in this regard.

About 20 construction companies are operating to put the new center into effect, despite an ongoing challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project is part of the armed forces continued efforts to support the Egyptian medical system and all affiliate national ventures for the benefit of citizens.

The new center is planned to be the largest comprehensive cancer center in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The multidisciplinary facility combines more than1,020-bed teaching hospital and 500 beds in an outpatient facility, 60 operation rooms, 15 X-ray/Radiation Producing Devices (RPD) with a research center, conference and training center, faculty and scientific center, nursing and medical technicians' training institutes, hotel, and housing for both residents and students.

