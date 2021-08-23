Africa: Didier Six - 'I Come Out of This Draw With No Worries'

22 August 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Drawn in Group B of the final tournament of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021™, Guinea will play alongside Malawi, Zimbabwe and Senegal.

The Syli Nationale, who will take part in their 13th Africa Cup of Nations finals, will try to repeat the 1976 feat when they reached the final of the prestigious cup.

For the head coach Didier Six, Guinea will be able to mark the 33rd edition of the AFCON. Coming out of the draw held on August 17 in Yaounde, the French-born technician was calm about the results. "I judged this draw very well," he said. "The 24 teams are all high level. They are not there by chance, so you have to think that all games will be difficult. "

While Guinea will have to face a highly feared opponent, namely Senegal, Six reassured. "I come out of this draw with no worries, I just want to go far," he said.

And Senegal is not the only team the Syli should be wary of. The Zimbabwe's Warriors know how to be fierce, just like the Malawi's Flames, and each of the teams involved will want to make their way to the knockout phase of the final tournament.

The Africa Cup of Nations TotalEnergies, Cameroon 2021™ will take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Guinea will play Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe respectively on 10, 14 and 18 January 2022.

"We will look into our preparation in the coming weeks. We have a lot of work because we have the Africa Cup of Nations behind, but before there is the qualification for the World Cup, "said Six.

Regarding the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Guinea will travel to Bissau on September 1 to face Guinea-Bissau before hosting Morocco at General Lansana Conté Stadium five days later.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X