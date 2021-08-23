Africa: Didier Six - 'I Come Out of This Draw With No Worries'

Drawn in Group B of the final tournament of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021™, Guinea will play alongside Malawi, Zimbabwe and Senegal.

The Syli Nationale, who will take part in their 13th Africa Cup of Nations finals, will try to repeat the 1976 feat when they reached the final of the prestigious cup.

For the head coach Didier Six, Guinea will be able to mark the 33rd edition of the AFCON. Coming out of the draw held on August 17 in Yaounde, the French-born technician was calm about the results. "I judged this draw very well," he said. "The 24 teams are all high level. They are not there by chance, so you have to think that all games will be difficult. "

While Guinea will have to face a highly feared opponent, namely Senegal, Six reassured. "I come out of this draw with no worries, I just want to go far," he said.

And Senegal is not the only team the Syli should be wary of. The Zimbabwe's Warriors know how to be fierce, just like the Malawi's Flames, and each of the teams involved will want to make their way to the knockout phase of the final tournament.

The Africa Cup of Nations TotalEnergies, Cameroon 2021™ will take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022. Guinea will play Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe respectively on 10, 14 and 18 January 2022.

"We will look into our preparation in the coming weeks. We have a lot of work because we have the Africa Cup of Nations behind, but before there is the qualification for the World Cup, "said Six.

Regarding the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Guinea will travel to Bissau on September 1 to face Guinea-Bissau before hosting Morocco at General Lansana Conté Stadium five days later.