Africa: Decisions of the CAF Disciplinary Board - August 2021

The CAF Disciplinary Board met this week to deliberate on a number of matters.

Below is the summary from the Disciplinary Committee:

1. TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Sierra Leone v Benin

On 30 March 2021, Sierra Leone was scheduled to play Benin in a TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Freetown. The match was subsequently postponed following contention by Benin national team on PCR test results after they were informed that five of their players had tested positive four hours before kick-off.

Sierra Leone filed an appeal against the decision by CAF Organising Committee to postpone the fixture, but the Disciplinary Board upheld the decision. Benin also filed an appeal before CAS against the Appeal Board decision and also a claimed for damages against Sierra Leone.

CAS referred the matter to the competent bodies of CAF and this was heard by the Disciplinary Board.

CAF Disciplinary Board decided:

To reject the claims for damages by Benin Football Federation.

To impose upon a fine of USD 5000 to Sierra Leone for failure to respect the principles of loyalty, integrity, sportsmanship and ethics.

2. TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final: Raja Club Athletic vs JS Kabylie

At the end of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final in Cotonou, Benin, some supporters from both clubs invaded the field and refused to leave the pitch.

Further, some club officials from Raja Club Athletic pushed through security to force their way on stage during the medal ceremony.

The DC also found that there was a poor reaction from Benin security team, that stewards were relaxed and not efficient as expected.

Decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board:

The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of USD 10,000 on Benin Football Federation for the security failure.

The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of USD 8,000 on Raja Club Athletic for the unsportsmanlike behaviour of their supporters.

Further, the Board decided to impose additional USD 5,000 on Raja Club Athletic for the disruption of the medal ceremony by club officials.

The CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a fine of USD 8,000 on JS Kabylie Club for the unsportsmanlike behaviour of their spectators and the invasion of the pitch.

3. TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final: Raja Club Athletic vs JS Kabylie

During the post-match press conference of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final, a journalist from Algeria disrupted the press conference and made vulgar remarks against a CAF official.

The disciplinary jury examined the case and determined that such behaviour is contrary to the principles and values shared by CAF.

CAF Disciplinary Board recommends that CAF:

Must take all the necessary measures against the said journalist including reserving CAF's right not to accredit the journalist for failure to respect the principles and rules of CAF.

4. TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup: Salitas FC (Burkina Faso) v Bouenguidi Sports (Gabon)

The CAF Disciplinary Board heard the appeal by Bouenguidi FC following the 12-months ban imposed on their player Boussougou Djoe Dayann for assaulting match official during their TotalEnergies Confederation Cup match against Salitas (Burkina Faso). The club appealed on grounds of mistaken identity.

After analyzing the video, officials confirmed that there was an error in identifying the player behind the assault incident and that it was instead Vianney Roby N'na Ango and not Dayann behind the assault.

CAF Disciplinary Board decided to:

Lift the suspension Boussougou Djoe Dayann and to drop all disciplinary charges against him.

Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Roby N'na Ango;

Suspend Roby N'na Ango provisionally until his hearing before the Disciplinary Board. The date of the said hearing will be communicated in due course.