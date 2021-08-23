Sudan: Activists Launch White Nile Resources Development Initiative in Khartoum

Khartoum — More than 400 civil society activists, politicians, technocrats, and businessmen from White Nile state have announced a proposal for the development of the state and its resources, in compliance with the initiative of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to implement "the goals of the revolution".

During a press conference at the premises of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in Khartoum on Saturday, the group's chairman, Mohamed Abdelrahman Dawi, said that the plan is based on the outcomes of a number of workshops and forums that have been held in various localities.

The main goal of the initiative is the development of the resources of White Nile state. The group intends to present themselves as "a house of expertise" to the executive and legislative body of White Nile state, and work together "to achieve the development goals".

Dawi explained that the initiative focuses on solutions for "the national crisis and the transition to democracy", in support of the initiative PM Hamdok launched two months ago.

He further read parts of the groups' charter, according to which "the political forces, civil society organisations, and peace forces in White Nile state will assume full responsibility for the security and well-being of the people to obtain their right to a free and dignified life, prosperity, urban and social development".

The initiative aims to support "the establishment of a civil, democratic system of government in based on equal citizenship, the holding of free and fair democratic elections, and the implementation of the peace agreements" in the country. Dawi further pointed out that "through this initiative we seek to present a successful model for the rest of the states."

The group emphasises the importance of a clear governance system. For this aim, the planned new Local Government Law and the Conference on Governance and Administration should be the utmost priority. A national Legislative Council and a state parliament, in which "women and youth are represented in proportion to their weight in the society," is be established as soon as possible as well. Furthermore, "each state should receive a fair share of the national resources it produces".

The initiators appealed to "the forces of the revolution in White Nile state and the Sudanese people in general to adhere to unity and peace, use dialogue to resolve differences, renounce regionalism and racism, and stand behind the leadership of the revolution".

Another press conference will be held early next week "to present the details of the initiative".

* Two months ago, PM Abdallah Hamdok announced the initiative National Crisis and Transition Issues - The Way Forward, "to find a way out of the national crisis and issues of democratic transition" in Sudan, as the transition is reportedly being hindered by disputes between political groups over the course of the revolution, acts of sabotage by affiliates of the ousted Al Bashir regime, and other internal problems.

Hamdok's initiative contains proposals to implement the goals of the Sudanese revolution, solve the economic and political crises in the country, develop a clear a national programme to unify the transitional bloc, and achieve a comprehensive peace by expanding its base.

"The decision-making centres in Sudan should work according to a common vision" on "a civil, democratic system of government based on equal citizenship and free and fair democratic elections," the PM stated at the time. The various political actors should therefore "reach the largest possible consensus" on the tasks to be implemented during the transitional period.

On August 15, Hamdok announced the formation of a mechanism "to create a broad consensus" for the implementation of his initiative.

The goal of the new mechanism is "to represent the largest number of Sudanese society and its various sectors" and "seeks to achieve the greatest degree of consensus within Sudanese society" during the country's transition to democracy, and will be chaired by the President of the National Umma Party (NUP), Maj Gen Fadlallah Burma (Retd).