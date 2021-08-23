Algeria: Covid-19 - Tebboune Orders Acceleration of Vaccine Production in Algeria

22 August 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers he chaired Sunday, the group Sonatrach to acquire trucks for transporting oxygen in order to increase its supply, stressing the need to speed up the production of vaccines in Algeria, announced the council.

The President of the Republic has instructed "the group Sonatrach to acquire trucks for transporting oxygen in order to increase its supply which will reach 800,000 liters /day in the first half of next year," stressing the need to accelerate the production vaccines in Algeria, according to the council.

In this regard, he ordered to "give absolute priority to the drug market, its control and compliance with quality standards, including food supplements, added the same source.

The president further need to "to promote the public pharmaceutical group Saidal so that it plays a leading role in the national and African markets," according to the source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X