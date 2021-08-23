Algeria: Covid-19 - Tebboune Orders Acceleration of Vaccine Production in Algeria

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers he chaired Sunday, the group Sonatrach to acquire trucks for transporting oxygen in order to increase its supply, stressing the need to speed up the production of vaccines in Algeria, announced the council.

The President of the Republic has instructed "the group Sonatrach to acquire trucks for transporting oxygen in order to increase its supply which will reach 800,000 liters /day in the first half of next year," stressing the need to accelerate the production vaccines in Algeria, according to the council.

In this regard, he ordered to "give absolute priority to the drug market, its control and compliance with quality standards, including food supplements, added the same source.

The president further need to "to promote the public pharmaceutical group Saidal so that it plays a leading role in the national and African markets," according to the source.