Tunisia: Saudi Arabia Says Backs Tunisia's Choices

22 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan expressed the kingdom's support to Tunisia in all fields.

Kattan, who was received by President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace Sunday, conveyed to him the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and of the Crown Prince as well as their wishes for more stability and progress to Tunisia and its people, reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic

The Head of State expressed deep thanks to King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their continued support in these difficult political, economic and health crises faced by Tunisia as well for their commitment to boost bilateral cooperation.

Saied underscored that the recently announced exceptional measures are meant to protect the State from the risk of collapsing and end choices that have impoverished the Tunisian people.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X