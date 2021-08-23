Tunisia: Saudi Arabia Says Backs Tunisia's Choices

Tunis/Tunisia — Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan expressed the kingdom's support to Tunisia in all fields.

Kattan, who was received by President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace Sunday, conveyed to him the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and of the Crown Prince as well as their wishes for more stability and progress to Tunisia and its people, reads a press release of the Presidency of the Republic

The Head of State expressed deep thanks to King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their continued support in these difficult political, economic and health crises faced by Tunisia as well for their commitment to boost bilateral cooperation.

Saied underscored that the recently announced exceptional measures are meant to protect the State from the risk of collapsing and end choices that have impoverished the Tunisian people.