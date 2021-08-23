Tunisia: Volleyball - Three Tunisians Appointed in Cavb Commissions

22 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Former President of the Tunisian Volleyball Federation (French: FTVB) Mounir Ben Slimane was appointed as Head of the legal commission at the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) for 2021-2024 on the meeting of the continental body's Board, held by VTC, under the chairmanship of Morocca's Bouchra Hajij.

The CAVB also appointed the current FTVB President Firas Felah as Secretary of the Medical Commission, while his compatriot Abdelmajid Jrad was appointed member of the Refereeing Commission of the International Federation of the Discipline (FIVB).

A total of 98% of national federations were represented in 12 commissions.

