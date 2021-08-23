Tunisia: Ennahdha Condemns Remarks Undermining Head of State and His Family Members

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement has condemned condemns any statements or attempt to disparage President of the Republic Kais Said or members of his family.

In a statement released Sunday, the movement said it was willing to impose disciplinary sanctions against any party member who is found to be involved in such acts.

Ennahdha called to avoid any speech inciting mobilisation, provocation and violence, stressing the need to respect state institutions, including primarily the Presidency of the Republic.

It reiterates, in this statement, its attachment to dialogue to overcome the current crisis.