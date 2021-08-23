South Africa: In South Africa's National Assembly, a New Broom Does Not Guarantee a Clean House

opinion

New leadership at the National Assembly doesn't change lackadaisicalness.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In a curious political tick, upbeatness often accompanies new leadership, even in the absence of evidence that a new appointee would do anything qualitatively better than the previous holder of the position.

Such optimism unfolds even in controversy such as the formal, tick-box election of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to lead the 400 lawmakers of 14 political parties in the National Assembly.

Governing ANC numbers in the House, 230 MPs, mean it can push through its choice, never mind concerns or contest. And governing ANC tradition means it will circle its wagons for Mapisa-Nqakula.

By all accounts, she was accepted without question or comment after being named for the Speaker's post by ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe in last week's special caucus. That's how deployment works.

That the ANC parliamentary caucus views its role as following the marching orders delivered from Luthuli House may benefit some political careers - but it doesn't do much for Parliament's constitutional responsibilities of oversight and holding ministers, officials and public office holders to account.

The State Capture commission hearings highlighted a slow approach, at best...