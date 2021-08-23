South Africa: Jab for the Job - Can an Employer Legally Require Its Employees to Be Vaccinated? (II)

opinion

In Part One of this series we addressed whether the government is constitutionally able to require everyone, not just workers, to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. We spelt out the serious consequences for public health and the efficacy of vaccines in counteracting the virus. This part deals with whether employers can require their employees to be vaccinated and what the consequences are, not only for employees, but also for employers.

Halton Cheadle is Professor Emeritus at the University of Cape Town and a practising attorney at BCHC Attorneys.

Glenda Gray is president & CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and is on the Board of Directors for the Global Antibiotic R&D Partnership (GARDP)

Read Part One here

Can an employer legally require its employees to be vaccinated? And can an employer refuse to permit an employee to enter the premises if unvaccinated? And, if it does, can it refuse to pay the employee on the grounds of the "no work no pay" rule? And can an employer eventually dismiss an employee who refuses to be vaccinated?

No! say the libertarians -- it is a violation of human rights. No! the Human Rights Commission is saying (though...