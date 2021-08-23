Egypt: Sisi Meets CEO of Germany's Lürssen Company On Developing Maritime Industry

22 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met on Thursday Peter Lürssen, the owner and CEO of German Company Lürssen.

The meeting was attended by Commander of Egypt's Navy Ahmed Khaled and top navy commanders as well as officials of the German company.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting dealt with cooperation with the Germany company on developing Egyptian maritime industries, as well as training programs to hone the skills of Egyptian cadres as part of the state's strategy to support the Egyptian industry and transfer foreign technology to it.

Lürssen is a German shipyard with headquarters in Bremen-Vegesack and shipbuilding facilities in Lemwerder, Berne and Bremen-Aumund. Lürssen designs and constructs yachts, naval ships and special vessels.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X