Egypt: Sisi Meets CEO of Germany's Lürssen Company On Developing Maritime Industry

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met on Thursday Peter Lürssen, the owner and CEO of German Company Lürssen.

The meeting was attended by Commander of Egypt's Navy Ahmed Khaled and top navy commanders as well as officials of the German company.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting dealt with cooperation with the Germany company on developing Egyptian maritime industries, as well as training programs to hone the skills of Egyptian cadres as part of the state's strategy to support the Egyptian industry and transfer foreign technology to it.

Lürssen is a German shipyard with headquarters in Bremen-Vegesack and shipbuilding facilities in Lemwerder, Berne and Bremen-Aumund. Lürssen designs and constructs yachts, naval ships and special vessels.