Egypt: Emigration Ministry Announces Details About Jobs for Programming Engineers in Germany

Adviser of the Emigration Minister for international cooperation Mohamed Khairat expelled details about securing jobs for programming engineers in tandem with the German development agency GIZ under the program "Towards a Holistic Approach to Labor Migration Governance and Labor Mobility in North Africa" (THAMM) in Egypt.

In statements on Sunday, Khairat said a committee from the ministry and GIZ office will examine the filed applications and select those who meet the set conditions.

Those elected will attend an intensive course before leaving to Germany to attend more specialized courses.

The accepted applicants will also study the German language.

THAMM project was launched in coordination with the Government of Egypt and the European Union as well as the implementing agencies ILO, IOM and GIZ.

The THAMM program, with a total funding of EUR 30,000,000, is in line with several jointly funded programs by the "Emergency Trust Fund for Stability and Addressing the Root Causes of Irregular Migration and Displaced Persons" in Africa (EUTF) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).