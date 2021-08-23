Egypt: Environment Minister - Establishing First Green Road in Wadi Hitan in Fayoum

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad announced on Sunday building the first green road in Wadi Al-Hitan (Whale Valley) in Fayoum.

This falls within the framework of the ministry's plans to upgrade natural reserves and manage them under international standards.

The minister said this would promote the ministry's plan to promote environmental tourism in Egypt.

She said this road will represent a model for recycling and building green roads and will help reduce CO2 emissions and noise.

In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) included Wadi Hitan on its Green List.