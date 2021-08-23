Egypt: Mamsha Ahl Masr

Mamsha ahl Masr (The Walk of the People of Egypt), is a multi-segment project that starts in Cairo and extends north and south to the upper and lower ends of the Nile. It aims to create two-level promenades on several segments of the Nile Corniche to allow residents and visitors in cities overlooking the Nile better access to the waterfront, recreational open spaces, and an accessible get-away from high levels of pollution in the air.

The Cairo and Giza segments of the project will be completed in several phases and involve the development of the Nile's east and west banks in Cairo and Giza along a length of 54km, 37km on the eastern side and 17km on the western.

The segment due for completion and inauguration is the one from the Imbaba Bridge to the 15 May Bridge in Cairo. The two subsequent segments, which will be connected to the first, reach from the Imbaba Bridge to the Al-Sahil Bridge and from the 15 May Bridge to the 6 October Bridge.

The implementation of the project started in September 2019, and the first phase is now completed and is being completed, as the piling works (Nile and beach) have been completed with a total of 1,843 pilings, and the concrete structure works have been completed by 100% for all buildings, and the construction of the floating restaurant is being completed. Metal fence works, terraces, stairs, rambats, floor tiles, and printed concrete, as well as planting works, have also started.

The works that started from Imbaba Bridge to May 15 Bridge include the construction of a yacht marina, a pedestrian plaza on the river, an open theater for concerts on the Nile, restaurants, cafeterias, seating areas, fountains, and pergolas. Controlling the breaches and preventing waste from reaching the stream, along the Nile River from Aswan to Cairo, and the Damietta and Rashid branches.

The second phase includes the construction of a gradual walkway along the Corniche with a length of 4.7 km. The average width of the upper walkway is 4.5 m, while the average width of the lower walkway is 6.5 m. The project includes 19 buildings, including 5 restaurants, and 5 Cafeterias, 62 shops, 3 garages with a total capacity of 180 cars, as well as 3 terraces with a total length of 315 m that can accommodate 1240 people, in addition to a theater with an area of 275 m 2 that can accommodate 772 people.

The third phase consists of two sectors, the first from the Tahya Misr Bridge to the Sahel Bridge, and the second from the Qasr Al-Nil Bridge to the Qasr Al-Aini Bridge.

This project aimed to secure three objectives. The first is to offer public access to the waterfront of the Nile, sometimes difficult due to the privatisation of several parts of the Corniche that have been allocated to clubs and restaurants. The second is to provide sufficient income for "the maintenance and sustainability of the project" though providing business opportunities. The third is to reconnect the Corniche to the heart of Cairo and to reintegrate it as part of the visual and physical character of the capital.