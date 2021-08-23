Egypt: Immigration Minister - Social Media Platform to Collect Egyptian Expats' Donations for Hayah Karima

Minister of Immigration & Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram said Sunday preparations are underway for launching an official platform on social media for collecting donations from Egyptian expatriates in the US and Canada for Haya Karima (Decent Life) project to develop Egyptian countryside.

During a zoom coordination meeting Sunday grouping Laila Pence, co-founder of Pence Wealth Management, and a top wealth advisors in the US, along with her husband US businessman Dryden Pence, as well as senior Ministry of Planning and Economic Development officials, the minister said the platform will start operating in September, via Zoom application, under the auspices of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli.

The Platform aims at achieving economic development in the countryside, as well as raising efficiency of services in poor areas, with a view to improving citizens' quality of lives in the most in need villages, the minister added.

Laila Pence is one of the most successful financial planners in the United States, with more than 40 years of experience, as well as an interest in investing in cash flow, which has earned her a distinguished competence in the field of wealth management.

Pence and her husband manage their own institution, Pence Wealth Management, located in Newport Beach, California.