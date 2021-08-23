Egypt: Sisi Affirms Egypt's Support to Iraq's Security and Stability

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for Iraq's security and stability and efforts exerted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to strengthen the role of national state institutions and preserve the sovereignty and Arab identity of the country.

In a phone call with the Iraqi premier, Sisi promised that Egypt will continue to work to shore up cooperation frameworks with the brotherly Iraqi side in numerous domains, whether at the bilateral level or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism grouping the two countries plus Jordan.

According to presidential spokesman Bassam Rady, talks between Sisi and Kadhimi dealt with the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan, in addition to bilateral cooperation files.

The Iraqi premier expressed appreciation of Egyptian efforts in support of his country at all levels, saying he looks forward to further strengthen cooperation frameworks with Egypt, especially with regard to confronting mutual challenges, foremost among which are combating terrorism and achieving security, stability and development.