Egypt: Irrigation Min. - National Water Projects Aim At Optimal Use of Water

22 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati said the current regional projects in the water domain are meant to realize the optimal use of water resources and improve the economic and social conditions of farmers.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday with the ministry's undersecretary Ragab Abdel Azim and the ministry's adviser for the parliamentary affairs Mahmoud Saadi.

During the meeting, he gave directives to proceed with national projects aiming at upgrading canals.

He noted that 8,915 kilometer canals were upgraded in various governorates.

