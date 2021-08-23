Egypt: IDSC - Govt Not to Abandon EV Project

22 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has denied news that the government abandoned a project to manufacture electric vehicles in Egypt.

The IDSC, in a statement Sunday, said it had contacted the Public Business Sector Ministry, which dismissed the news as baseless.

The government is not backtracking on the EV project, the Ministry assured, stressing that executive measures have already started.

The project is meant to settle the EV industry in Egypt as a civilized and an environment-friendly means of transportation.

The IDSC urged all media outlets to please verify any information from parties concerned so as not to circulate baseless news and confuse public opinion.

