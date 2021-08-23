Egypt: Gamea - IMC Development to Promote National Industry Competitiveness

Trade Minister Nivine Gamea said the development of the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC) represents one of the main factors of the ministry's strategy aiming at promoting the national industry's competitiveness inside and outside Egypt.

She made the remarks on Sunday while chairing a meeting of the IMC board on the action plan of the coming period, especially the strategic goals, organizational structure, and IMC performance indices.

The center realized over the past few months several positive results, especially the service mechanism of the industrial community, she said.

She noted that the 2020-2021 FY performance index of the center included presenting 1,803 services to 667 clients.

The board endorsed the new budget of the IMC, she said, adding that the board approved restructuring the Creative Egypt project through increasing the project's HQs for more craftsmen to benefit from it.

For his part, IMC CEO Mohamed Abdel Kerim reviewed the services and projects accomplished during the 2020-202 fiscal year.

He noted that the center contributed to the implementation of the projects funded by international donor agencies.

He added that the center contributed to the second stage of structural reforms and the achievement of sustainable development.

The center has also engaged in a number of agreements with several bodies, including a deal with Sewedy Electric to develop training programs and innovative curricula to promote technical education and an agreement with Siemens and the IT Development Authority to establish the first technological innovation center in the New Administrative Capital.

The board members hailed the outstanding efforts exerted by the center over the past few months and the positive change in its action mechanism.