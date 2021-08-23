Nigeria: Ooni Caucus Advises Against Feud Between Ife, Modakeke

23 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Ooni Caucus, a think tank formed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged the people of Ife and Modakeke not to take actions that will lead to any crisis and break down of law and order.

A statement by the Coordinator of the Caucus, Mr. Akin Osuntokun noted that its attention had been drawn to a recent incident that resulted in the tragic death of seven individuals from Modakeke in Toro, a Modakeke village in Osun State.

"We commiserate with the families and community of the deceased and pray against any such recurrence. Most worrisome regarding this untoward development is the attempt to make it serve the purpose of rekindling a feud between Ife and Modakeke. Those orchestrating the development should immediately cease and desist such mischief for the sake of our common humanity and peace, unity and stability of Yorubaland and indeed Nigeria," he said.

He added that they reiterated the patient investigative and peace promoting position of the Ooni palace and decried attempts to add communal colouration to the crime with an attempt to distract security operatives from unveiling the evil minds behind the devilish act.

"Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. We extend our support and sympathy to Kabiyesi Oonirisa as he brings to bear his trademark goodwill, tolerance, accommodating and patriarchal disposition on the unfortunate event," he said.

